STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Where magic meets art

Artist Pradeep Puthoor recently won the Adolf-Esther Gottlieb Foundation award for his contributions in the field of art over the past 25 years

Published: 08th July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Winning this year’s New York-based Adolf-Esther Gottlieb Foundation award was another golden feather on Pradeep Puthoor’s crown. The coveted international award comprising $25,000 (`18.5 lakh) prize money is a recognition for the Thiruvananthapuram-based artist’s impeccable contributions. 

He is the first South Indian artist to receive the honour instituted in the memory of renowned US abstract expressionist painter Adolf Gottlieb. Pradeep believes his award will inspire young artists to explore opportunities and dream big. “I evolved as an artist through creative engagements I have been part of over the years.

I use my art to contribute to society and will be utilising the prize money for art-related works only,” says the artist, who is a two-time winner of the Jackson Pollock- Krasner Foundation fellowship. Pradeep’s semi-figurative abstract works portray the world in an eclectic perspective, laced with animals and plants in their natural state. Pradeep works with oil and acrylic on canvas to deliver many shades of magical realism. Being the son of former Kollam district medical officer Dr Puthoor Sukumaran, who was an ayurvedic doctor in Kollam, Pradeep was naturally attracted to human anatomy. ‘Ways of Squeezing’, ‘Temple of Yellow Bones’, ‘Dissection at Night’, and ‘Air Airy’ were inspired by the shapes and structure of the human skeleton, and macro view of organisms and plants.

Observation is key
According to the 55-year-old painter, to know a painting’s soul, you must observe it for at least five minutes. “You have to spend time on it. For me, art is not spontaneous emission of thoughts. Rather, it is a meticulous process where I do research and plan my ideas for months before executing them on canvas. I prefer broad canvases and timeless paintings that do not lose meaning with time,” he says. 

Pradeep likes to keep himself updated about art movements and engagements happening around the world. “My perspective on art changed after visiting galleries in the UK, New York and Berlin. I received great exposure during the three-month artist residency program I attended in the UK when I went to receive the British Overseas League award for my work, ‘Mangled Mother’ in 1997. That influenced my life and career as an artist and gave me confidence,” he says.

Pradeep likes drawing more than painting. “I am not into commercial art. I like those who appreciate art, rather than buying a frame to adorn their interiors. If I could make one wish, I would want to call back all the paintings I sold and give them to galleries,” he quips.

LOKAME THARAVADU

Pradeep has exhibited his acrylic painting, ‘This land was our land’, a triptych, at the ongoing contemporary art exhibition, Lokame Tharavadu organised by Kochi Biennale Foundation. “It is a 20X6ft painting that talks about the earth being home to all things alive. Events like this can enrich the art scenario in the state and nurture a space to appreciate art, which we lack here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp