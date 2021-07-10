STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art is therapy

For Arsha, getting in touch with her creative side is what helped her through the lockdown days

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, the lockdown days peaked their creativity. Many trends and activities were born on social media to battle the monotony and the unexpected shift in life. But over time, the trends started to lose their sheen. Some stuck to the same while others decided to unwind and tried to stay sane with new activities. For 25-year-old Arsha Pradeepan, hands-on art had turned into a form of therapy. Being an art enthusiast from a very young age, the Kannur-native chose to continue painting, a component of art therapy.

“I was always intrigued with paintings and portraits. When all the other activities that I followed on social media lost their charm, I sought help from YouTube and Pinterest to learn painting. Honestly, that journey gave me the realisation that art helps in uplifting one’s low mood, and is capable of spilling a jar of emotions,” says Arsha.

Arsha took up art therapy to battle negative emotions. “The uncertain events were building up stress. For many, the lockdown was about frustration, stress, and anxiety. When I practised, it gave me a sense of accomplishment,” says Arsha.

Arsha used to sketch before she tried her hands on acrylic and watercolour. “I’m not a pro at painting. I believe, with time and practice, one can accomplish any task. I didn’t get myself a canvas until I made decent paintings on A4 sheets,” she adds.

The process was long — it took her seven months to paint a decent canvas on acrylic. “I believe I flawed quite flawlessly,” she quips. “One doesn’t have to be an artist to practise art therapy and it helps you let go of the stress,” says Arsha. When Arsha realised art therapy brought positive effects in her life, she shared it with others and inspired many to give it a shot. 

LOCKDOWN TIMEPASS
Having spent an year indoors, most of us have aquired enough skills to fight boredom. What is your pandemic hobby? Got a pet or few plants? Bought some paint? Learnt something new? Let us know at kochicityeditor@gmail.com

