Kochi Corp to support child with rare disease

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation will take initiative to support the eight-year-old boy who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy. The child requires medicine worth J18 crore to save his life. The child lives in the P&D Colony in Kochi and belongs to a financially backward family.

Mayor M Anilkumar, who visited his home on Friday along with division councillor and standing committee chairman P R Renish, said he would seek the support of all good-minded people in Kochi. “The chief minister has written to the Prime Minister for relaxation on import duty for the life-saving medicine Zolgensma, which is considered as one of the most expensive drugs in the world. We will seek the support of the chief minister for this child’s treatment,” said Anilkumar.