SI found dead at Kalamassery police quarters

Ayyapan had earlier worked as a store manager at the Perumbavoor police canteen. He is survived by wife, daughter and son.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police sub-inspector attached to the AR camp of Ernakulam rural police, who was in quarantine after testing Covid positive, was found hanging at the police quarters in Kalamassery on Thursday. A preliminary investigation revealed that P K Ayyappan, 52, of Iringole near Perumbavoor, died by suicide. The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained.

Ayyapan had earlier worked as a store manager at the Perumbavoor police canteen. He is survived by wife, daughter and son. “The family was staying at Iringole and the deceased was staying at the Kalamassery police quarters. He recently tested Covid positive and was under quarantine. As he could not be contacted since Thursday morning, his friends reached the quarters and found him dead,”  said an officer. 

Officials close to Ayyappan cannot believe that he can take his life. “Recently, he received a promotion. He was constructing a new house. He was troubled by financial issues. But we don’t think he would end his life by suicide for that reason. He never told us about any work-related pressure,” a police official said. 

Comments

