Acid thrown on cows in fields, probe launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe based on a complaint that anti-social elements were throwing acid on cows grazing in open fields at Chullikandath in Kothamangalam. “We have received a few complaints from the owners of the cows and are looking into it,” said an officer with the Oonnukkal police station. According to local residents, anti-social elements have been resorting to the cruel practice for the past one year.

“We lodged a complaint with the police three months back when a few of our cows suffered acid burns but no proper investigation took place. Five days ago, three cows suffered acid burns. We came to know about it when cows released for grazing started crying aloud,” said Eldhose Joseph, three cows of whom have been targeted so far.

Around 20 cows belonging to six families had suffered similar acid attacks in the past one year. The police suspect that the acid used for making rubber sheets was being used for the attacks on cows.“These cows are left open in the fields for grazing and sometimes they enter the properties of others. As there are rubber plantations in the area, acid is easily available,” said a police officer.Eldhose said people are scared to rear cows these days.“Many have sold their cows after repeated acid attacks,” he said.