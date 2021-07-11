STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC directive not to dispossess five Lakshadweep islanders till July 23

The petition was filed by Kadeesha P and four others from Kavaratti island challenging the show-cause-cum-hearing notices issued on July 5. 

Published: 11th July 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained the Lakshadweep administration from taking action against five islanders based on the show-cause notices asking them to vacate their homesteads and remove the constructions allegedly built on government land till July 23. Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order after conducting a special sitting on Saturday.  The petition was filed by Kadeesha P and four others from Kavaratti island challenging the show-cause-cum-hearing notices issued on July 5. 

The notices alleged that the petitioners have constructed sheds or buildings on government land and directed them to show the cause within two days why they should not be evicted from the land. The petitioners contended that the Deputy Collector is not competent to issue the notification. The hasty manner in which the administration is preparing to demolish the shed or building was an abuse of statutory power.

