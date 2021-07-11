STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security tightened at NIA court complex as palm chopping case trial to start on Monday

Security has been enhanced at the court complex in Kaloor as the second phase trial in the palm chopping case will commence at the NIA Court-II on Monday.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Security has been enhanced at the court complex in Kaloor as the second phase trial in the palm chopping case will commence at the NIA Court-II on Monday. Already, the court complex is buzzing with activity as the NIA Court-I has started trial in Vellamunda armed attack case in which suspected key Maoist leader Roopesh is an accused.According to a top police official in Kochi, more security personnel will be deployed at the court complex as accused persons in two important cases are to be produced on a regular basis.

Apart from that, the trial in Valapattanam Islamic State (IS) case is in the concluding stage.  “These cases are of sensational nature and high-profile accused have to be brought on a daily basis to the court. There will be presence of a large number of armed personnel inside the court complex when the accused persons are brought. We have also increased surveillance in surrounding places. People coming to the court complex will be thoroughly checked. 

We already have two units of bomb detection squad at the court complex equipped with door frame metal detectors and hand-held detectors,” a police official said. Though the NIA Court had scheduled to start the trial in the palm chopping case in April, it was postponed as  some of the accused persons contracted Covid. “Recently, some of the accused persons filed petitions to adjourn the trial further due to Covid which was dismissed by the court. The court directed to start the trial on Monday. A close relative of retired professor T J Joseph, whose palm was chopped off by the accused, will be examined on the first day,” an official said. 

Sajil, who was among the seven-member group that attacked Joseph, M K Nazar, one of the key conspirators, Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob will be facing the trial in the case. Of the 51 persons accused in the case, 45 were chargesheeted by NIA. As many as 31 persons faced trial and 13 were convicted in 2015. Saved, who chopped off the teacher’s palm, is the sole accused still on the run. “These 11 persons were arrested after the first phase trial commenced in 2013 and verdict was announced in 2015. There are over 200 witnesses in the case,” sources said.

On July 4, 2010, when Joseph, then a teacher at Newman College, Thodupuzha, and his family were returning from church, the car was blocked by a seven-member group near his residence in Muvattupuzha. After breaking the vehicle’s glasses and assaulting other family members, Joseph was pulled out and his right palm was chopped off by first accused Savad, saying that Joseph had ridiculed Islam using his hand and that he should not write anymore with that hand.

TRIAL ON ANOTHER VITAL CASE ALSO ON 
