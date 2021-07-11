STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student Volunteer Corps brings cheers to Covid-hit citizens

He said it all began with an initiative to collect clothes and books launched as part of Children's Day celebrations.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Student Volunteer Corps (SVC) under the Ernakulam Rural police has been busy for the past few months.Amid the raging Covid pandemic, the SVC members have been helping people in a number of ways, from collecting new dresses and books for children whose parents are in a tight spot after losing their jobs to providing food and volunteering at the Covid war room.

“SVC members and Student Police Cadets (SPC) under the Ernakulam Rural police have been very busy,” said Anoob John, teacher coordinator, SPC, Ernakulam Rural. He said it all began with an initiative to collect clothes and books launched as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

“The aim was to provide new clothes and books to children in orphanages and those studying in anganwadis. Collection boxes were placed in all the schools drafted with SVC Ernakulam Rural and we were able to collect materials worth `8 lakh,” he said.  The dresses and books were distributed among residents of Snehajyothi Children’s Home at Pulluvazhi, children in anganwadis and orphanages and also tribal kids in Kuttampuzha. The SVC also held a week-long programme against drug addiction.

“The week-long campaign, Chirath 2021, aimed at making children aware about the pitfalls of addiction,” said Anoob. He said the SVC and SPC members also worked to provide food to the destitute.  “They were also at the forefront of carrying out cleaning campaigns in schools, anganwadis, bus stations and many public places,” he said.  SVC volunteers actively helped out at the Covid war room that began operations on May 10. 

“They made sure that those manning the war room got their food on time and handled phone calls related to the availability of beds, ventilators and blood. Around 15 SVC students were on duty at the Ramamangalam police station to help the cops out,” said Anoob.

He said the volunteers also acted as tele-companions to those quarantined at homes after testing positive, besides helping out with the Chiri project. When blood donation halted due to the pandemic, SVC volunteers also rushed to the hospitals upon receiving distress messages and provided blood.

