Woman tortured after she learnt about husband’s drug abuse in Kerala

KOCHI: In the latest of a series of atrocities reported against women by husbands, a teacher from Cherai has complained of torture after she learnt of her husband’s drug abuse. According to the woman’s complaint, she was slapped and kicked repeatedly and forced to lick his feet. The husband also threatened to kill her, with the torture happening in front of their five-year-old son.

Geethu, of Kaithavalappil, lodged the complaint before the Munambom police, and her husband — Nirmal Mohan, 37, of Thrissur — was arrested on Saturday.The police cited Nirmal’s drug abuse as the reason for the torture. The woman saw him using ganja at their house in Bengaluru on July 3. Eventually, he started assaulting her, even in front of their only child. As she could not bear it any longer, she returned to her house at Cherai with her son.

Nirmal arrived there on Saturday asking for the boy to be sent along with him and assaulted the woman when she refused, the police said. Following the intervention of her relatives and neighbours, she approached the Munambom police. The woman revealed that she was being harassed ever since they started living in Bengaluru after their marriage six years ago. Nirmal was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

“He also attempted to portray her as a woman having an extra-marital affair. He demanded her to send a message to her mother saying that she was not a good woman. Besides, he threatened to hang her from the fan using her shawl and convey it as a suicide,” said a neighbour of the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused, who was produced before the court, was released on bail. The police have registered a case for domestic violence.“A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the victim’s allegations of torture at their houses in Bengaluru and Cherai, and further action initiated,” said A L Yesudas, SHO, Munambom police station.