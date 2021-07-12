STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman tortured after she learnt about husband’s drug abuse in Kerala

The woman, a teacher, was slapped and kicked repeatedly and also forced to lick his feet

Published: 12th July 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest of a series of atrocities reported against women by husbands, a teacher from Cherai has complained of torture after she learnt of her husband’s drug abuse. According to the woman’s complaint, she was slapped and kicked repeatedly and forced to lick his feet. The husband also threatened to kill her, with the torture happening in front of their five-year-old son.

Nirmal Mohan

Geethu, of Kaithavalappil, lodged the complaint before the Munambom police, and her husband — Nirmal Mohan, 37, of Thrissur — was arrested on Saturday.The police cited Nirmal’s drug abuse as the reason for the torture. The woman saw him using ganja at their house in Bengaluru on July 3. Eventually, he started assaulting her, even in front of their only child. As she could not bear it any longer, she returned to her house at Cherai with her son. 

Nirmal arrived there on Saturday asking for the boy to be sent along with him and assaulted the woman when she refused, the police said. Following the intervention of her relatives and neighbours, she approached the Munambom police. The woman revealed that she was being harassed ever since they started living in Bengaluru after their marriage six years ago. Nirmal was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

“He also attempted to portray her as a woman having an extra-marital affair. He demanded her to send a message to her mother saying that she was not a good woman. Besides, he threatened to hang her from the fan using her shawl and convey it as a suicide,” said a neighbour of the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused, who was produced before the court, was released on bail. The police have registered a case for domestic violence.“A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the victim’s allegations of torture at their houses in Bengaluru and Cherai, and further action initiated,” said A L Yesudas, SHO, Munambom police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug abuse crime against woman Kochi
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp