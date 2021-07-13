STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second phase trial in palm chopping case begins

The second phase trial in the palm chopping case started at the NIA Court here on Monday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase trial in the palm chopping case started at the NIA Court here on Monday. The court examined the victim’s son as a witness on the first day of the second phase trial.

The next sitting as part of the trial will be held next month. Sajil, who was among the seven-member group that attacked Joseph, M K Nazar, one of the key conspirators, Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob are facing trial in the case.  

These 11 accused persons were arrested after the first phase trial started in 2013. Of the 51 persons accused in the case, 45 were chargesheeted by NIA. As many as 31 persons faced trial and 13 were convicted in 2015 after the first phase trial. Saved, who chopped off the teacher’s palm, is the sole accused still on the run. 
 

