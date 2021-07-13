Eight Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham students in Google Summer of Code

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eight B.Tech students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi, have been selected for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2021, a global annual program in which Google awards stipends to students who successfully complete a free and open-source software coding project during the summer.

The selected Amrita students include Alluri Harshit Varma (The Terasology Foundation) and Nived (TensorFlow). The others are from Amrita’s student clubs amFOSS and bi0s — Pranjal Singh, Vishnu Madhav, Simran Kathpalia, Aswin C, Anoushka Ramesh and Mainak Deb. Two former GSoC students of Amrita from amFOSS, Shashank Priyadarshi and Abhijit Ramesh are also participating this year as mentors for The Apache Software Foundation.

“Google Summer of Code program is a great opportunity for students and mentors to work together on an open-source project for a period of over three months. Over the last 14 years, many of our students have contributed to various open-source organizations such as VideoLAN, The Linux Foundation, WikiMedia, NetBSD, GNOME, KDE, Mozilla, and INCF, said Vipin Pavithran, mentor.