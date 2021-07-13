STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godspeed, Kochi’s own!

S Suhas, Ernakulam’s outgoing district collector, first grabbed the spotlight after he joined as the collector of Wayanad in 2018.

Published: 13th July 2021

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: No other district collector in the state would have had to guide people through such immensely testing times. S Suhas, on his way to assume charge as the new RBDCK MD, opens up about his tenure to TNIE

S Suhas, Ernakulam’s outgoing district collector, first grabbed the spotlight after he joined as the collector of Wayanad in 2018. During his tenure, Suhas had to manage several crises — the Ockhi cyclone, 2018 flood and the Nipah outbreak. Soon after he took over as Ernakulam district collector in 2019, came the Maradu flat demolishment and the Covid outbreak.

=Interestingly, Suhas started his career in public service in 2013 as an assistant collector in Kochi. His experience as sub-collector of Fort Kochi and collector of Alappuzha and Wayanad districts helped him execute several initiatives including the Kochi Metro-land acquisition and Clean Ernakulam projects.

Under his leadership, the district administration could arrange sufficient oxygen supply for Covid patients. He set up an oxygen war room at Stadium Metro station, one of his most commendable efforts. Suhas also managed the election fever, including Ernakulam byelection, local body and Lok Sabha elections.

Post the floods, he was able to continue with the digitisation of district’s data, mobilising information related to flood relief operations, identifying beneficiaries and distributing assistance. Impressed by his performance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan also appointed Suhas at the helm of the ‘Operation Breakthrough’ to address incessant flooding in Ernakulam. He instated the Best Officers Award for the collectorate staff, conducted live inspections at village offices and completed vaccination drives in tribal areas.

