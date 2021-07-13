Varsities need to be in sync with changing times: Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The golden jubilee celebrations of Cusat began on Monday with Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurating the year-long celebrations at a function held at the university. On the occasion, Rajeeve urged universities to introduce courses that are in tandem with the changing demands in industrial sector. He said changing times require courses that prepare students to deal with and cater to the needs of society and also industries.

He pointed out how the world looked on with hope and expectation towards Oxford University when Covid tightened its grip. And it should be noted that it was the only university to come up with a vaccine that could be made on a commercial scale, he added.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu urged the university to utilise this opportunity to become the top educational institution in the field of higher education and place Kerala on the world map. She praised the university for being able to maintain exemplary academic quality, excellence in research, cooperating with the industries and ensuring placements for its students.

Madhu S Nair, Cochin Shipyard MD, said the development of higher education sector can’t be done only with the funds allotted by the government. He said the Shipyard will cooperate with the university at various levels.