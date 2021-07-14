STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sr Lucy Kalappura to argue case in Kerala HC herself

Sr Lucy decided to argue the petition filed by her seeking police protection after her lawyer relinquished the vakalath.

Published: 14th July 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Lucy Kalappura

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court will witness a unique moment in its history with Sr Lucy Kalappura, the nun expelled by her congregation, deciding to argue the case against her eviction from the convent herself, perhaps becoming the first nun to appear and fight a case herself in a court in India. Sr Lucy Kalappura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Convent in Karakkamala, will attend the virtual hearing in the police protection case scheduled before Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan on Wednesday.

Sr Lucy decided to argue the petition filed by her seeking police protection after her lawyer relinquished the vakalath. “I am ready to argue the case myself. Though I had contacted some advocates, they rejected my request. I have served the congregation for more than 39 years and I have not done anything wrong. I have not led a life against the values of the Church. They cannot just throw me out. I have faith in the judicial system, so I decided to argue my case as party-in-person,” Sr Lucy told TNIE. 

“I am not well versed in legal parlance, but I will try my level best to convey the points in layman’s language,” she added. The case will come up before the High Court on Wednesday.During the last hearing, counsel for Sr Ligi Maria, Mother Superior, FC Convent, Karakkamala, had produced the copy of the decretum issued by the Supremum Tribunal of Signature Apostolicae and it was argued that the right of Sr Lucy to continue as a member of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) has come to an end. Henceforth, the petitioner no longer has the right and duty to wear the religious habit of the FCC, and  has no right to stay in the convent of the FCC in the midst of religious sisters.

The government pleader had stated that the police protection order passed by the court is being strictly complied with. A beat book is maintained and the police regularly visit the Convent to ensure no one violates law and order.Then the court observed that “the continued residence of the petitioner in the Convent after her right to continue as a member of the FCC has extinguished, will only lead to continuous strife and conflicts.”

According to Lucy, she only sought an order of police protection from the court and an interim order was passed in favour of her. The order is still in force. She pointed out that the observation regarding the continued stay in the convent is beyond the scope of the contention in the writ petition. A suit is pending in the Munsif Court at Mananthavady demanding a stay on the decision of the congregation to oust her from the convent. She also obtained an injunction order and it’s not vacated, said Lucy. “I will try to convince the High Court about this,” said Lucy.

Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

