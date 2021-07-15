STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fast and furious driving by food delivery boys results in road accidents

Competition with rival companies and deadline forcing them to take such risks, they say

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Arun E J, a 37-year-old Kochi resident, was returning home in his car after visiting his relative’s house at Thrikkakara on Monday night when a food delivery boy overtook him on his two-wheeler from the left while he was negotiating a curve. Though the latter’s motorcycle hit the front left headlamp of the car, the delivery boy escaped unhurt. 

However, Arun lost control over the vehicle which crashed into another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The rider and pillion rider, both Kannur residents, suffered severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.“The delivery boy was riding his vehicle at top speed and in a reckless manner. Had he followed the road rules, the accident could have been avoided. Because of his rash driving, two youngsters suffered injuries, and my car suffered heavy damage,” said Arun.

This is not the only case in the city where, on average, nearly five accidents happen in a week due to the reckless driving of food delivery boys, according to authorities. “Delivery executives are infamous for their rash driving with little or no care for traffic rules. They are not just risking own lives but are putting others in danger too. We don’t want their jobs to be affected, but they have to be more responsible,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan, adding the department is planning to carry out a drive against rash driving. “If their rash and negligent driving continues, we will be forced to take legal action,” he said.

Meanwhile, delivery boys say competition with rival companies and the deadline forces them to take such a huge risk. “If we receive an order from a customer, it has to be delivered within 30 minutes. If there is a delay, the next order will be delayed. In this case, it will be a herculean task for us to complete the daily target of 17 orders. Our aim is to deliver the food as fast as possible,” said a food delivery boy. The same person was penalised by the police for talking to a customer on the mobile phone.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju said a study will be conducted in the city to find out the extent of the involvement of delivery boys of online food apps in accident cases. “So far, we don’t have any data. But there are some complaints. We will conduct a study before launching a drive,” said Nagaraju.

