Live-in partner flees with money woman got by selling her kidney

The victim, Sofiya, currently residing at Nice Hostel, Vazhakkala, told TNIE that she sold her kidney under immense pressure from Muhammed.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 43-year-old woman, who was forced to sell her kidney for Rs 8 lakh under undue pressure from her live-in partner two years ago, is now knocking at the doors of city police officials seeking justice after the partner abandoned her and fled the scene with the money.

Though Thrikkakara police station has issued an acknowledgement receipt for her petition dated July 13, no concrete step has been initiated to nab the accused identified as Muhammed Raneesh who allegedly prepared and arranged all documents including an authorisation letter from an MLA to prove that the woman was donating the kidney voluntarily.

The victim, Sofiya, currently residing at Nice Hostel, Vazhakkala, told TNIE that she sold her kidney under immense pressure from Muhammed. “He left home on July 6 and has not returned. I have studied only up to Class 4. I can’t read and write properly. He convinced me to sell the kidney saying it would help us tide over our financial crisis. He also promised to marry me,” Sofiya said, adding she had no clue who the kidney recipient was until the date of surgery on April 4, 2019, at a private hospital in Kochi.

“The financial deal was between Muhammed and the recipient’s family. They transferred the amount to his bank account,” Sofiya said.

Muhammed also allegedly prepared an affidavit to prove Sofia and the recipient knew each other and it was because of their friendship that she had decided to donate her kidney. The affidavit by the recipient read, “I knew Sofia as she had worked in a construction firm along with my cousin brother for five years. We became good friends and even our families became close. When she came to know about my health issue, she agreed to give her kidney.”Thrikkakara Police Station Inspector R Shabu said they have launched a probe based on the woman’s complaint. “We are trying to track Muhammed down, but his phone is switched off,” he said.

