STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lucky escape for many as concrete beam collapses from 14th floor

The incident at the construction site in Panampilly Nagar would have been more disastrous if the concrete beam had collapsed to the ground from the 14th floor.

Published: 16th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Workers shifting the body of Sanjeev Singh from the building under construction at Panampilly Nagar on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The incident at the construction site in Panampilly Nagar would have been more disastrous if the concrete beam had collapsed to the ground from the 14th floor. The Fire and Rescue Services Department will be preparing a detailed report on the incident that claimed the life of a worker and the circumstances that led to it.

The construction site engineer of Galaxy Homes said it was not a concrete beam but a slab for installing the name plaque of the project that collapsed. “It is really an unfortunate incident for us. It is not a beam but a concrete slab on which our project name was to be displayed. We are also conducting a probe to find the exact reasons for the accident. It has to be confirmed whether the rain or a mistake from workers led to it. Now, we are trying to move the slab which is currently stuck on the scaffolding. We are cutting the slab and moving it to a safe place,” he said. 

A Fire and Rescue Services official said that luckily, the beam weighing over 1.5 tonnes got stuck on the scaffolding made of iron pipes installed for plastering work. “Had the heavy beam fallen to the ground from such a height, the impact would have been severe. There were workers moving frequently at the basement level,” the official said.

Gandhi Nagar fire station officer T B Ramakrishnan said the beam was concreted recently and it should have been given more time to become set before the wood support was removed.

“Similarly, the length and weight of the beam were more than what the pillars on which it was supported could bear. There was an imbalance in the weight and length of the beam. This will be included in our report. We will be preparing a detailed report. The police will be carrying out a further probe,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp