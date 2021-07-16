STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanju&Lakshmy productions!

This hilarious couple from Kollam is making Malayalis laugh and think through their witty, spontaneous short videos

Published: 16th July 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR
Express News Service

KOCHI: Comedy reels and web series have become the new escape for many. Couple Sanju Madhu and Lakshmy Sanju from Kollam have been entertaining Malayalis since last year with their witty rendition of anecdotes from everyday life. Through Facebook page and YouTube channel, Sanju&Lakshmy, they release content relatable to middle-class Keralites, packed with a verdict on socially relevant issues.The couple became the talk of the town for their recent videos mocking dowry and condemning domestic violence. The videos have received millions of views. 

“They are all result of spontaneous ideas we had,” says, Sanju. A PWD contractor by profession, Sanju and his wife started making funny videos while being active TikTok users.  Lakshmy’s innocent rural Pathanamthitta slang, coupled with their natural jokes can tickle our funny bones with ease. During the lockdown, Sanju’s Mother and his elder sister Manju, an Ayurveda doctor, also joined the cast. “Little did we know that people will love our native slang. We were also approached by film scriptwriters to draft dialogues in Kollam slang for their films,” quips Sanju.

The videos that are eight to 10 minutes long and unscripted, mock Kerala’s superstitions and hypocrisy. Lakshmy and I discuss the context, but all the acting is natural. My mother was a theatre artist when she was young,” adds Sanju.The strong feedback they receive keeps their creative juices flowing, says Lakshmy. “If our videos make at least one person laugh, we consider that a success.

We have even received comments from Covid positive patients saying our videos helped them laugh during quarantine and forget their anxieties. Our best fans are children, especially those in upper primary classes, who call us at least twice a day,” she says. The young couple plans to bring their three-year-old daughter on board in the future, says Sanju. “Our immediate plan is to bring out a 10-part comedy web series. We have some big-screen projects coming up too, which will commence once the restrictions on film shooting are lifted, ” says Sanju.

