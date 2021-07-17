STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sleuths of Kochi customs unit to miss leadership of transferred commissioner Sumit Kumar

For officials of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi, hearing about the transfer of Commissioner Sumit Kumar was sad news.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For officials of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi, hearing about the transfer of Commissioner Sumit Kumar was sad news. A native of New Delhi and 1994 IRS batch officer, Sumit, 53, is known for taking firm decisions against smugglers and supporting his officers by keeping political pressures on them at bay.

He has been transferred to Bhiwandi GST and Central Excise unit in Mumbai. Before joining IRS, Sumit worked as a columnist. When he came to the Commissioner of Cochin Customs House in 2017, he was given additional charge of the Customs Preventive Commissionerate. 

During his stint in Kochi, he headed the customs team that probed several sensational cases, with the most prominent being the smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram airport last year, which landed the then CPM government in a spot.

In March, he said on Facebook, “a political party trying intimidation will not work,” referring to the LDF’s protest march to the customs office while it was probing the gold smuggling case.  

“It was due to his decision that the diplomatic baggage with the gold was neither released to the recipient nor resent to Dubai despite the best efforts of UAE diplomats. He was the one who drew the Centre’s attention to the seriousness of the matter, prompting a probe by multiple agencies. He was fully supportive of the probe team even when its members were politically targeted. The investigation into the case is almost over.

Unfortunately, he might not be in office for the adjudication procedure,” said an officer who was part of the probe. Ever since he assumed charge, seizure of gold at state’s airports touched new records with over 200kg of the yellow metal recovered annually. He also acted strictly against corrupt customs officials. 

In 2019, a team under him set a record of largest gold haul in Kerala, seizing 123kg of the precious metal from Thrissur. For the operation, he mobilised all the customs units in Kerala. In the Thiruvananthapuram case, the seizure was around 31kg of gold, though the accused admitted to smuggling 167kg of gold on 21 occasions.

When TNIE contacted him, Sumit refused to comment on the transfer, saying that coming and going were part of the job. Sumit’s IRS batchmate Rajendra Kumar will be replacing him as Commissioner of Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp