STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Take a bow, Kerala (moral) police!

Instead of helping a woman who filed complaint, cops used her blurred image to create awareness posters for their Facebook page!

Published: 17th July 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Moral policing,Valentine's Day

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: With her wedding just a couple of months away, Serena (name changed) should be on cloud nine. But she isn’t. Instead, she is dealing with two unfortunate experiences. The first was coming across her name and phone number, along with pictures she posted on Facebook, on few porn sites. Distressed, the bride-to-be contacted her brother and the duo approached the cyber police for help.

The police agreed to help her. But multiple follow-ups were met with the reply “we have written to Facebook”. Frustrated, Serena contacted technology consultant Labby George. “I wrote many essays to Facebook and got a couple of them removed. Yesterday she sent me a couple more links. The Kerala police, as far as I know, haven’t  done anything in particular to curb the cyber assault,” said Labby. 

One of a million
She added that Serena’s was one of a thousand complaints that go unnoticed. However, with Serena’s case, they went the extra mile with moral policing. They used the victim’s blurred picture to create an awareness poster about people misusing pictures of women in social media! “It is like women have gotten used to not getting help. But how can they not consider the situation of the victim, and use her picture to put out a message warning women against posting their pictures? What kind of sick mockery is this?” asks Labby.

Another woman, Nimisha, an IT professional in Kochi, said she and her colleague were turned away by the cops with long lectures on how ineffective Facebook’s feedback mechanism is. “I felt like their intention was to turn us away and dissuade us from filing any complaints,” she said. Labby says that the police are using social media to effectively communicate their policies, but when it comes to dealing with gender issues, it looks like they need additional training on all fronts.  

‘WE DIDN’T MEAN THAT’
Officers in the social media wing of the cyber police said they did not think much about the patriarchal concept in that message and were riding on good intentions.

“When the girl came with her brother to get her photographs removed, we asked them to file a complaint to initiate an investigation. However, her brother said that they did not want publicity and only want to get the pictures removed. That is when we thought of creating awareness about the issue among the public, without revealing the identity of the victim,” said one of the officers.

They said the oppressive language in their message was unintentional and officers assured TNIE that they will be careful in the future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala moral policing social media
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp