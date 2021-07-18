STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to renovate Terminal 2 of Kochi airport to raise revenue

Airport authorities plan to accommodate a Business Jet terminal, a VVIP safe house and a transit hotel where Kochi airport's Terminal-2 stands unused now.

Published: 18th July 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

S Suhas IAS, managing director, CIAL reviews the conversion plan of the unused Terminal-2 along with ACK Nair, airport director and AM Shabeer Executive Director

S Suhas IAS, managing director, CIAL reviews the conversion plan of the unused Terminal-2 along with ACK Nair, airport director and AM Shabeer Executive Director. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service
KOCHI: The terminal-2 of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is set to be converted into three utility blocks catering to business jets, VVIPs, and passengers on a short-day stay.
The terminal-2 has not been in use following the shifting of domestic operations to terminal-1 in 2019. The airport authorities plan to make optimum use of its available area to generate more revenue. As per the plans announced, the conversion of terminal-2 activity will begin next month.

S Suhas, managing director, CIAL, said that the director board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given in-principle approval for the conversion plan of terminal-2.
“We are lining up several short and long-term projects for activating new revenue streams. The civil work of the five-star hotel project has gained momentum. The conversion of terminal-2 is another ambitious idea to tap potential revenue. We plan to accommodate a Business Jet terminal, a VVIP safe house and a transit hotel in the sprawling terminal 2 that stands unused now,’’ Suhas said.
 
With the commissioning of the new terminal, the operations of international flights were shifted to terminal-3 from terminal-1. Terminal-2 having a built-up area of one lakh square feet, used for the domestic operation, was then earmarked for future expansion.
The airport operator has now come up with a concrete plan for the effective use of the built-up areas attached to the existing terminals. A meeting convened by Suhas has finalised the blueprint that envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks. 
Thirty per cent of the built-up area will be used for block-1, which will be converted into an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges. This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will be allotted.
Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 sq. ft and is earmarked to house a VVIP safe house. This concept will ensure hassle-free movement for passengers when there is VVIP movement.
Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 sq ft. CIAL is planning to build 50 budget rooms for passengers who intend to short stay at the airport. It is being planned to apply the dynamic tariff concept to charge for these rooms; wherein rent will be calculated on an hour-based scale. CIAL has planned to complete blocks 1 and 2 in one year.
 
CIAL plans several value addition projects which will be completed by 2022 so that the non-aero component of the airport's revenue pie could be enhanced from the current 40 to 60 per cent.
