Cardinal welcomes govt’s stand on minority scholarship

The cardinal said the decision has been welcomed generally by the public.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal George Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church and Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) president Cardinal George Alencherry on Monday welcomed the recent Kerala government decision to revise the ratio for minority student scholarship based on population.

The cardinal said the decision has been welcomed generally by the public. “Some have apprehensions that the benefits or rights that they used to get would be lost. The government, however, has explained and promised that such benefits will not be lost. The Church does not wish that anyone be denied their rights. Everyone should receive equal justice. More clarity would come in the coming days,” the cardinal told the media in Kochi on Monday.

“The Church sees the government decision in the same way that the public sees it. We recognise its legal validity as the government has taken the decision with the backing of a court order,” the cardinal said.
Earlier, the Jacobite Syrian Church had also welcomed the decision of the government and in their official statement, it said the decision would provide relief to several students belonging to the minorities who experience financial constraints.

Earlier, KCBC had issued a statement in the backdrop of the High Court order which quashed the state government’s order for providing scholarships to minorities in the ratio of 80-20, and demanded the government to enact a legislation for the welfare of the minorities which ensures equal justice.

