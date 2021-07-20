STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police on trail of stolen mobile phones, laptops sold outside Kerala

Cops receive information after arrest of Wayanad native from whom over 20 high-end phones, laptops and tablets were recovered in a theft case reported at Muvattupuzha.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:54 AM

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched an investigation into stolen mobile phones hitting used phone markets outside the state. The police received information about stolen mobile phones after arresting a Wayanad native from whom over 20 high-end phones, laptops and tablets were recovered in a theft case reported at Muvattupuzha.The arrested, Abdul Abid, who broke into the house of a doctor, confessed that he was planning to sell the mobile phones at second-hand shops in other states.

“He claimed that he had sold stolen phones at some mobile shops in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He often travelled to Bengaluru. But we are also checking whether any shops here received stolen mobile phones from him. We are conducting an investigation into the trail of the stolen mobile phones and laptops,” said a police officer with the Muvattupuzha police station.

An officer with the Police High-Tech Cell said that over 100 complaints of theft or loss of mobile phones are reported in each district every month. However, tracking out these mobile phones is a herculean task. 
“The number of such cases are so huge that tracking them using IMEI number, with the assistance of mobile network service providers, often takes time. In case of theft, thieves know that if the phone is switched on, the IMEI number will be tracked. There are gangs in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which buy stolen phones from thieves and sell them at used mobile phone shops after tampering with them,” he said.
The officer said there are reports of stolen mobile phones sold at used phone shops in other states after tampering with the IMEI number. Tampering with the 15-digit IMEI, except by authorised handset manufacturers, is a punishable offence that can attract a jail term of up to three years. 

“There are numerous cases registered in this regard in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu. There are organised gangs in other states who are into such malpractices after buying phones cheaply from thieves. In Kerala, mobile phone shops have been directed to obtain a copy of the Identity Card of the person who approaches to sell mobile phones and laptops,” he said.

Another practice is to sell stolen mobile phones in parts. Components like screen and battery fetch good prices. Nandakishore Harikumar, founder and CEO of Technisanct, a cybersecurity agency, said tampering is often made at the Encrypted File System (EFS) of the mobile phone where codes including IMEI number are stored.“There are different tools used for such illegal tampering. Most are done for fraud and crime. In fact, details of such tools are available on platforms like the dark web. Apps are also available that claim to be used for tampering activities in mobile phones. But we are not sure whether these apps really work,” he said.

TAMPERING WITH IMEI NUMBERS
