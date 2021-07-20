Political, religious leaders pay last respects to Father Stan Swamy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various political and religious leaders paid their respects to tribal activist Fr Stan Swamy on Monday. The ashes of the Jesuit priest were kept at Lumen Jyothis Jesuit Centre, Kaloor, Kochi for the public to pay homage. Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church paid his respects and said that the duty of the Church to help those who suffer should continue with more strength.

“Several thousands in the country were in grief over the demise of Fr Stan Swamy who fought against injustice and always took the side of the poor, throughout his life in social service,” the Cardinal said.

The catholic religious order of the Society of Jesus has been arranging similar ceremonies in various cities across the state. The ashes were also brought after similar ceremonies in establishments of the Jesuit Congregation in Kozhikode and Palakkad. The ashes would be taken to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, and then to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Ernakulam Angamaly Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil; and MLAs K Babu, P T Thomas and T J Vinodh also paid their respects to the priest at the service. Earlier, leaders in the state including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condoled the demise of Fr Stan Swamy who was arrested in the Elgar Parishad link case.