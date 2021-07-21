STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Price rise: Citizens feel the pinch, Bakrid shopping turns out to be damp squib

A Usman, a street-side vegetable vendor at Ernakulam market, is feeling relieved after weeks of Covid restrictions.

Amid Bakrid festivities, Kochi’s customers are strictly following Covid protocols. Shops and establishments at Broadway saw only moderate crowd|  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s trading community heaved a sigh of relief after weeks of stringent restrictions, thanks to relaxations granted by govt in the wake of Bakrid 

However,  the steep increase in prices of essential items is forcing people to stay away. TNIE talks to traders and customers on the situation

A Usman, a street-side vegetable vendor at Ernakulam market, is feeling relieved after weeks of Covid restrictions. With the state government deciding to offer relaxations in lockdown curbs in the wake of Bakrid festivities, many merchants like Usman are eager to do some business. But several factors stop them from doing that.

The merchants at Broadway and Ernakulam markets are happy with the return of customers, but they say the steep increase in the prices of essentials following fuel price hike is stopping the customers from doing large-scale shopping.

“We are in a dilemma. We’ve been allowed to do business, but the customers are reluctant to buy essentials in large quantities due to higher price. The impact of Covid is very much visible in the shopping habits of  customers. We know that our economy has been hit and we keep the customers’ difficulties in mind when they approach us,” said Usman, who has been into his business for more than two decades. The mounting loss and repayment of loans are worrying many merchants.

Jithesh V S, a textile shop owner, said: “I have been running a textile shop in Broadway for nearly 30 years. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to manage the daily expenses, pay the bills and repay the loans. Even when my shop was completely shut during the lockdown, I was forced to pay the rent. Besides, I took care of my employees who have families to look after. Though there is an increase in the number of customers, the overall sale remains low. You can’t blame anyone as almost everybody is feeling the pinch.”

A few merchants are pointing fingers at the state government for allowing online shopping sites to function and imposing restrictions on traditional shops. “We are struggling without enough business, but the state government has facilitated free functioning of online shopping sites and retail supermarkets. There were instances where supermarkets got crowded with customers. Still, they won’t face the wrath of officials and no restrictions will be imposed on them,” said Nixon P J, a merchant.

Joseph V, another merchant, echoed the sentiment.“It’s a small relief offered by the government after facing criticism from all corners. Once the Bakrid is over, the officials will be back with the same old restrictions. For officials, it’s like a snake-and-ladder game and for us, it is a struggle for survival. Nobody cares for us.”

The customers, meanwhile, are worried about the price hike of essential commodities. “At a time when everyone is struggling, the government could have at least controlled the hike in the prices of essential items. Many of us are labourers and we are not getting our salaries on time. While we try to celebrate, the hike is killing all such aspirations,” says M K Ashraf, a resident of Karukappilly. 

Homemakers say the increase in the price of cooking gas is affecting their budget. “Besides, we are scared to go out for shopping as all places are crowded. The government should keep the prices of essential goods under control and give relaxations to reduce the rush in the city,” Khadeeja M, a native of Thammanam.

