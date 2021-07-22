STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Covid vaccine drive for tourism sector begins Thursday

The statewide drive, which is being launched with the objective of vaccinating everyone in the sector, will make tourism destinations complete vaccinated zones. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:08 AM

covid vaccine

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anil Kumar  and District Collector Jafar Malik will inaugurate the mass vaccination campaign conducted by the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) for people associated with the tourism industry in Kochi on Thursday. The statewide drive, which is being launched with the objective of vaccinating everyone in the sector, will make tourism destinations complete vaccinated zones. 

Under this drive, vaccination camps will be arranged before July 31 in all districts of Kerala to completely vaccinate  tour operators, frontline workers  and everyone who works in the field of tourism including hotels, restaurants, tourist taxi drivers, tour guides, houseboats, homestays, serviced villas, etc, said a press release by KTM. In Ernakulam, the vaccination camp will be held on Thursday and Friday and around 2,500 people will be given preventive doses.

