STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A home for social media influencers

When social media platforms saw a boom during the pandemic, four influencers came together to help out fellow creators

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Covid pandemic and the lockdown restrictions forced society to stay at home, people started switching to the digital mode. Movies started releasing on OTT platforms as screening at theatres became impossible. The social media influencers and digital content creators also made waves
during the age of the new normal.

Digital content creators Ajmal Khan, Saraf Sabith, Aju Philip, and Aishwarya Gunjal decided to take advantage of the new boom and launched Fabsquad media — a digital marketing and content creation company to bring all the potential influencers under one fold.

“We have been content creators for many years. So we could easily connect with the difficulties faced by the new influencers on social media. May it be coping with cyberbullying or revenue generation,” says Saraf, a  social media content creator and co-founder of Fabsquad media. 

The team aims to help the content creators of South India. Fabsquad is one among the five company’s directly working with Instagram in ‘Reels Creator Program’, a programme to promote content creation in India. “We focus on many social media platforms like Instagram, Moj, Facebook, etc. Many influencers didn’t know how to source income and worked for brand promotions without getting paid enough. We help them to receive better pay. We gathered the influencers under the same umbrella, calling it influencers house,” says Aju, co-founder of Fabsquadmedia. 

Grooming
Though the media started three years ago, the company got registered and started functioning full-time last year. The team has gathered more than 2,000 influencers from varied social media apps. “We guide the new and established influencers either communicating personally or in groups. We give them an idea about the algorithm of each app, provide tips to enhance the quality, generating niche content, etc,” explains Aju. 

Revenue generation 
The main motive was to generate revenue monthly. “The idea is to make online content creation a regular job. At the same time we don’t encourage anyone to quit their jobs or studies to become a content creator,” says Ajmal. When brands and apps approach Fabsquad with product promotions, they’ll provide a list of their content creators. 

Changing perspectives
“Many a times content creators are considered as hooligans and jobless. This has to change,” says Saraf. The team says if the creators are making revenue, stays true to their work, they don’t have to worry about societal stereotypes. Aju says even now many people consider only a 9 to 5 job or a government job as a profession. “I studied physiotherapy, and I dropped out after I found my niche in content creation. Now I earn more than any of my colleagues. I believe we are successful when we generate income doing what we love,” says Aju. 

A home for influencers
Content creation company Fabsquad launched last year aims to bring all the new and experienced influencers from South India under one fold. The team has already gathered more than 2,000 influencers from varied social media apps. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp