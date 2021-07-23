STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Addl sessions court seeks deadline extension to complete trial

According to sources, there are more than 300 witnesses in the case, and 175 witnesses have been examined so far.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep

Actor Dileep is an accused in the abduction case (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court has requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline by another six months for completing trial in the sensational actor abduction case in which actor Dileep is an accused. The deadline set by the Supreme Court ends in August. While granting a six-month extension of deadline in March this year, the Supreme Court had directed the court not to seek a further extension. 

According to sources, there are more than 300 witnesses in the case, and 175 witnesses have been examined so far. The trial in the case commenced in January last year. “The prosecution may not examine all the witnesses in the case. But still, over 100 witnesses have to be heard. So, it may take more months to complete the trial,” the source said.

The trial in the case has been delayed due to the lockdown following the Covid second wave. The trial could not be held for nearly two months during the lockdown period. Even now, it is a difficult task to ensure the attendance of witness in court as some have contracted Covid, said the source.“The trial could not be conducted for over two months during the first wave of Covid. A similar situation prevails now. The Supreme Court has been requested to consider the Covid situation to give an extension,” an official said.The incident related to the case occurred in February 2017, when an actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle from Athani in Ernakulam. Nine accused, including actor Dileep, are facing trial in the case.

