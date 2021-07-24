STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Penning a new chapter in calligraphy 

Artist Narayana Bhattathiri has finished 3,000 calligraphy artworks in Malayalam and is raring to go

Published: 24th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was in 2015, Narayana Bhattathiri decided to create calligraphy art daily. The decision was spurred by the thought of making calligraphy practice a regular affair. Each day the artist created an astounding piece of art, which he would then share on his Facebook page.

On Friday, he completed 3,000 calligraphy works in Malayalam. And a beautifully ornate 3,000 written in Malayalam graced his Facebook page ‘Narayana Bhattathiri’.  

Under his brush, even poetry verses get transformed into art. His style of hand lettering juxtaposed with geometric patterns strikes a new chord in calligraphy art. Bhattathiri wields his brush to create letterings ornate with strokes, curls and loops, with each alphabet earning its own personality and personal space. 

At the break of the dawn
His day begins at 3am. Every morning, the artist sits at his desk with his pen, brush, paper and ink. When it involves poetry, Bhattathiri renders the verses as he makes the art. And the art just flows, he says. “I don’t think and when I put the brush on the paper, it just takes its own course. Thought doesn’t play any part. I don’t have any plan ahead or approach it with any preconceived notion. It just develops on the go,” says the 62-year-old artist. 

Bhattathiri prefers the quiet of the mornings to work on his art. “It is very silent and no one calls at that hour. So it is the most peaceful time to make art,” he says. One calligraphy art may just take about half an hour to be completed and he creates two art pieces daily. 

The art of letters
Bhattathiri says calligraphy isn’t all about understanding what is being written. “Some people say they aren’t able to follow the lettering and are unable to read. One just needs to see it and enjoy it. I can’t read Arabic but I enjoy Arabic calligraphy or Chinese calligraphy,” says Bhattathiri. 

The pandemic and lockdown have given him more time to invest in art. From July, he has started exploring another style of English calligraphy. “The Copperplate style is extremely beautiful and the pen used is also very different,” says Bhattathiri. 

Nothing brings him as much joy and satisfaction as creating calligraphy art, he says. “The sense of satisfaction I get cannot be explained. Whenever I need a break or beat the stress, all I need to do is work on a letter and I am good,” chuckles the artist.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp