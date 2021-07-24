Soulful rendition

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Along with the hit movie Malik, music composer Sushin Shyam’s soulful renditions were also making waves on social media. The four-line qawwali song, Raheemun Aleemun, played during the climax of the movie left many in awe. The vocals of the 9-year-old Hida K T topped the charts in no time.

The fourth-grade student from Nilambur is on cloud nine with her unexpected success. Though Hida sang the song four months ago, she didn’t know the movie’s name. “While watching the movie, I was having mixed emotions. The climax along with my song was so overwhelming that I couldn’t help but cry,” says Hida. Her elder sisters Rifa mol and Nidha are also singers and have won prizes in reality shows.

“I used to accompany Rifa, who does election songs and stage performances. Four months back, I went with her to the recording studio of Haneefa Mudikod. They asked me to sing an Arabic song for a movie, but they didn’t tell me the name. After a day or two of Malik’s release, a friend had put a status of the song, that is when we all came to know about it. It was quite a surprise,” says Hida.

Hida’s father Sakkeer, is excited to see her name mentioned along with the other eminent personalities. “I cannot explain the feeling when my daughters showed that part. I hope this song will also be well-received by the public,” says Sakkeer, a labourer.

Before Malik, the youngster was noticed by director Nadirshah. “We three had uploaded a cover song on social media once. When it gained traction, we were invited by a regional channel to be a part of their show. Nadirshah was a guest and when he heard Hida sing, he gave her the opportunity,” says Rifa. His upcoming movie will feature Hida’s full-length song.

Hida is not trained in music and used to get lessons from her sister’s school teacher Deepika. “We hope to study Hindustani music. Due to the pandemic, our plans are getting disrupted,” says Hida.