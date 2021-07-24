Taking music to new heights

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was during the lockdown that violinist Vishnu S Nair and his team started making musical instrument covers of hit songs. They started the endeavour to keep their YouTube audience engaged during these turbulent times. Now, these independent musicians have hit the jackpot. Their recent violin cover of the song Unna Nenachu from Tamil film Psycho was released by the music label, Sony Music Entertainment India. They have now signed a one-year contract with Sony Music India.

Vishnu’s friend Ginil Gopal, production director of V7 Entertainment based in Angamaly, was the man behind the camera. “Apart from the violin cover by Vishnu, we induced visuals by filming some segments at Munnar. Rybin K Reji was on the keyboard and Jossy Peter played the base. Without expecting a reply, we sent our music video to Sony Music before releasing it on our own YouTube channel. To our surprise, we received their reply the next day. And they released the video on their official social media pages and YouTube channel making us the first to get featured in the song cover category under their label from Kerala,” says Ginil.

Vishnu S Nair is elated their newfound fame. The violinist says it shows that doors are opening for independent music in the state. “Though I have performed live shows inside and outside the country, there wasn’t much recognition. However, with this achievement, I feel like we are the pathbreakers of the independent music industry in our state”.

They will cover 10 select songs from films produced under Sony’s label. “According to them, it is their first instrumental cover project in the country and we hope this opportunity will help us grow in the industry here,” adds Ginil.

NEW RELEASES

It’s Remble | Remble

The Los Angeles rapper’s debut album follows his growth as he develops a comedic and commercially viable approach. While It’s Remble, released by Warner, demonstrates the rapper’s considerable commercial potential, it also charts his vocal progression. About half of the album’s 13 songs are brand new, with the rest were being released in little doses since January 2020.

Blue Heron | Jodi

Pinegrove fans will recognise Chicago multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine’s solo debut, but it fails to improve on the band’s approach. Levine has strengthened Pinegrove songs with the supple flair required to keep the pacing constant as a background musician. Blue Heron, on the other hand, tries to find its rhythm, attempting to be in multiple places at once by refusing to dwell.

Gold-Diggers Sound | Leon Bridges

The Texas vocalist offers a risk-averse R&B record with nostalgic overtones that aspires to be everlasting. The Gold-Diggers Sound is anything from maximalist. It’s a calm, risk-averse R&B recording in the Bridges tradition, agreeable to the ear and devoid of any songs that would change up one’s perception of the Texan soul singer.

Spiral | Darkside

Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington return with a precise piece of unexpected and even unparalleled familiarity less a portal than a kiosk that operates fully inside the confines of their 2013 debut. Darkside are undecided on whether Spiral should be enjoyable. At best, it retains the impish comedy that Jaar brought to Psychic’s “Paper Trails.”