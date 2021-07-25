STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police get postmortem report of Ananya Kumari Alex

The Kalamassery police, who are investigating the case, on Saturday received the detailed report of the postmortem.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ananya Kumari Alex

Ananya Kumari Alex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to unravel the alleged mystery behind the death of transwoman and activist Ananya Kumari Alex, 28,  the police will interrogate more persons, including the doctor of the private hospital in Kochi, where she underwent sex reassignment surgery. 

The Kalamassery police, who are investigating the case, on Saturday received the detailed report of the postmortem. The autopsy was conducted by a two-member expert medical team at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Thursday. However,  police officers did not divulge details of the report citing that it will affect the ongoing inquiry.

“A case has been registered for unnatural death and we are examining the reasons that prompted the victim to take the extreme step,” an officer with the investigation team said. Though the autopsy was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, it was postponed after Ananya’s father and a group of trans rights activists submitted a petition before the Kalamassery police, demanding that the autopsy be conducted only by a team of expert doctors. 

The preliminary investigation by the police reached a conclusion that Ananya’s death was a suicide. It is learnt that the report received by the police also confirms this. The investigation team will collect the statements of the doctors who performed the autopsy on Monday to examine the allegation of medical negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ananya Kumari Alex Transwoman Sex Reassignment Surgery
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp