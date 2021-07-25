Police get postmortem report of Ananya Kumari Alex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to unravel the alleged mystery behind the death of transwoman and activist Ananya Kumari Alex, 28, the police will interrogate more persons, including the doctor of the private hospital in Kochi, where she underwent sex reassignment surgery.

The Kalamassery police, who are investigating the case, on Saturday received the detailed report of the postmortem. The autopsy was conducted by a two-member expert medical team at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Thursday. However, police officers did not divulge details of the report citing that it will affect the ongoing inquiry.

“A case has been registered for unnatural death and we are examining the reasons that prompted the victim to take the extreme step,” an officer with the investigation team said. Though the autopsy was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, it was postponed after Ananya’s father and a group of trans rights activists submitted a petition before the Kalamassery police, demanding that the autopsy be conducted only by a team of expert doctors.

The preliminary investigation by the police reached a conclusion that Ananya’s death was a suicide. It is learnt that the report received by the police also confirms this. The investigation team will collect the statements of the doctors who performed the autopsy on Monday to examine the allegation of medical negligence.