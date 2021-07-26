STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A bicycle theft that left police reeling in Kochi

The police on the trail of a stolen sports bicycle seem to have stuck midway, clueless about what road to take next.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on the trail of a stolen sports bicycle seem to have stuck midway, clueless about what road to take next. Though the police have arrested the person who stole it from a flat in Aluva last week, they are still groping in the dark to trace the Rs 40,000-worth bicycle -- the crucial evidence in the case. The accused had allegedly sold it to an unknown person and the police now pin hope on his ‘memory’ and help from social media to track down the ‘buyer’. 

Interestingly, the accused had sold the bicycle for just around Rs 2,000. The Aluva police had arrested Ajay Kumar, 37, of Kolenchery, on Friday based on the evidence gathered from CCTV visuals. Though they launched a probe to trace the bicycle based on the statement of the accused, they could not make further headway as the bicycle was handed over in an area in Aluva where there were no CCTV cameras.

“In almost all cases, the material evidence can be traced easily if the accused is taken into custody. But here, we haven’t been able to get a solid clue to trace the bicycle. It’s crucial to prove that the accused is guilty of the crime. The changing statements of the accused also pose a major challenge,” said a police officer. 

The accused had stolen the bicycle after intruding into the flat near Aluva. “The complainant had kept the bicycle on the verandah of the flat. Based on the CCTV visuals, they found that it was stolen. Since the accused had committed several crimes earlier, it was not a herculean task for the police to track him down,” the officer said. The officer said he sold the cycle for around Rs 2,000 thinking it to be a normal one. “The person who got the offer didn’t give a second thought to buy it,” the officer said.“The effort that we took to trace the accused would go in vain if we cannot find the cycle,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi police bicyle theft
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp