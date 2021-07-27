STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Migrant worker's murder: We thought someone had spilt paint or killed chicken, says eyewitness

She said Raja came as a worker a month ago and Dipen joined a few days later.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bindu Viju and Ammini Thankachan, who found blood on the floor of the tile manufacturing unit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ammini Thankachan and Bindu Viju initially thought that someone had spilt red paint, used for colouring tiles, when they saw a red coloured liquid on the floor at the shed as they arrived for work around 10am on Monday. But Ammini sensed that the liquid did not smell paint, and they soon realised that it was blood.

“When I realised it was blood, my first thought was that both Dipen and Raja might have killed a live chicken to prepare some dish on Sunday. I even told Bindu that Raja might have forgotten to wash the place after cleaning the chicken.

The door of the room where Dipen and Raja used to sleep was also locked from outside. As we checked the spot, we saw a trail of blood leading to a heap of sand lying near the shed. When we checked the sand, we noticed that something was buried in the sand and there was blood. We immediately alerted the unit owner. It was shocking to see the body of Raja Das in it,” said Ammini, who has been working at the unit for the past 22 years. 

She said Raja came as a worker a month ago and Dipen joined a few days later.“I and Bindu live nearby. Raja was soft spoken and behaved very politely. Even Dipen behaved decently. Except for smoking beedi, we haven’t noticed any other bad habit with both of them,” she said.

They did not notice any issue between Dipen and Raja, she said.“They seemed to be very friendly with each other. When we didn’t see Raja in the morning, we thought he might have gone to his native place” said Ammini, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant worker murder murder
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp