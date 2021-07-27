STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wait is on for water transport take-off

 The C1,528-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System is stalled again. Delay in land acquisition and environment clearance are proving to be major hurdles

Published: 27th July 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 03:05 PM

Corporation workers reconstructing a culvert on the Thevara-Perandoor canal in Elamakkara | file photo

Corporation workers reconstructing a culvert on the Thevara-Perandoor canal in Elamakkara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi’s much-awaited Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, mooted to renovate six major city canals, is getting delayed further over various issues. Though KMRL, the implementing agency, has requested the revenue department to fast-track the process, achieving the target width of 20 metres across all six canals seems to be a herculean task for officials, especially as the areas are populated settlements. 

Along with the delay in land acquisition caused by the revenue department, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which is funding the `1,528-crore project, has requested Kochi Metro Rail Limited to re-submit the detailed project report (DPR) based on the queries raised by the agency. 

“We are preparing the technical clarifications sought by the KIIFB. It’s mostly based on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the entire project. We have already received a tranche of fund from KIIFB and has started the tendering work of constructing new bridges and boundary walls at the Edappally Canal. The revenue department is also working on land acquisition and once it is over, we will be able to start the widening process of all canals,” said a KMRL official.

With the inputs given by the KIIFB, KMRL officials are also working on the design of the project. “KIIFB has sought some clarifications in the existing design and we will submit the details along with revised DPR,” said the officials. Though the agency has set a target of 40 months since the commencement of construction works, various factors are delaying the process. 

KCZMA calls for detail
Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), which also needs to approve the project, has sought clarification from KMRL for its application seeking environmental clearance for the project. 
“We have given a detailed presentation on the environmental aspects of the project on July 2. Considering the CRZ norms in the project, they have asked for clarification regarding the floodgates to be built at the canal mouths. Our officials have already started paper works and will provide the clarification at the next meeting,” said the official.

Sewage treatment plant
Sewage treatment plants mooted as part of the project are also being taken up with various agencies. “We have also started the process for finding the land parcels required for setting up sewage treatment plant. We are in discussions with various agencies including Kerala Water Authority and no agreement has been signed with any agency. Along with land acquisition, we will start the tendering of sewage treatment plants as well,” said the KMRL official.

Rehabilitation yet to begin
The proposed rehabilitation of affected families living on the banks of the canal to the proposed site at Kakkanad is also getting delayed.  “We are yet to receive the fund to start the work. Bhavanam Foundation is handling the construction and has already started the tendering process. We are hoping to start the rehabilitation soon,” said the official.

Activists call for rein in encroachments
Though the IURWTS plan calls for 20m width across all canals, several activists are calling for government intervention to reclaim all the encroachment in the stretch. The government has allocated ₹566 crore for land acquisition alone. “They are planning to widen the canal up to 20 meters across all stretches. According to Kochi corporation documents, the Thevara-Perandoor canal alone has an original width of 50 to 100 meters. It has shrunk to 15 meters over the years due to widespread encroachments. Instead of legalising the encroachments, they should identify the culprits and reclaim all the land. The government can easily develop the land parcels as part of the project,” said K T Cheshire, an RTI activist.

Road to renovation

The proposed project will help revamp the city

  • Solve water logging 
  • Seamless intra-city water transport
  • Effective sewage management
  • Beautification of open spaces 
  • Scuttling the spread of mosquitoes  

Canals to be refurbished under the project

  1. Edappally Canal (11.23km)
  2. Thevara-Perandoor Canal (11.15km)
  3. Chilavannoor canal (9.88km)
  4. Market canal (0.66km)
  5. Konthuruthy canal (0.65km)
     
