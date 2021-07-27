Youth killed, father injured in attack by quotation gang

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 23-year-old man was killed and his father grievously injured in an attack by a quotation gang at Perumpally, near Mulanthuruthy on Monday evening. The deceased is Jojy Mathai of Perumpally. His father Mathai,was admitted to a private hospital. Police believe that the murder was the result of gang rivalry.

“Jojy was member of a quotation gang. And some rivalry among them resulted in the murder. The gang attacked the duo after gate crashing into their house. The father might have got injured while trying to rescue his son,”said the police officer. Meanwhile, the police also got crucial information regarding the gang. “So far we haven’t recorded statements of witnesses. However, we have received some crucial information on the gang involved in the gruesome murder of the youth,“ said the officer.