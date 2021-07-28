STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Have a sustainable celebration

Tejas based in the capital city has eco-friendly jewellery and toys to celebrate this Onam

Published: 28th July 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: This Onam, if you are considering taking the eco-friendly route, Thiruvananthapuram-based art and craft shop Tejas has  the line of sustainable jewellery and accessories tailor-made for you from upcycled leftover fabric and threads. The new collection titled ‘Thread magic’  includes neckpieces, earrings and necklaces made using various knotting techniques like crochet and macramé. 

The brainchild of the shop’s founder-owner and entrepreneur Saraswathi Vasudevan, the jewellery is made by her six-member team of artisans who belong to various age groups. The new accessory collections are affordable and skin-friendly. 

According to Saraswathi, the lockdown invited a lot of creative inputs from her team of artists who consider it a hobby. “We overcame the lockdown blues by bringing out the creative juices. The idea of thread jewellery adds to the sustainable culture that is trending in fashion as well as decor. It will also be a relief for those who suffer from metal allergy as the threads we use are of premium quality and rash-free, and is ideal even for kids,” Saraswathi says.

Braided lotus choker, macramé charms choker, anklets, ethnic kolhapuri necklaces, crocheted chain necklace with the silver locket, crochet bali earrings and multiple coloured threaded bead necklaces are the highlights of their collection. Apart from the jewellery, the entrepreneur has also showcased a collection of amigurumi toys. These are stuffed soft toys made through crochet knitting. “Many millennial mothers are worried about kids’ toys being safe for baby skin and being washable. This is also part of the ongoing sustainable lifestyle trend,” adds Saraswathi.

Her amigurumi toys are between 5 to 12 inches long and include unicorns, bunnies, dinosaurs, elephants, and superheroes. “It is a very time-consuming and complex process to complete these patterns using crochet. The finger puppets of jungle and safari animals are also popular among new age parents,” she adds. The collections will be made available from August 1 following Covid regulations at their shop in Chalakuzhy Road, Thiruvananthapuram. “This is also a gesture to support and inspire other artisans like us to overcome this pandemic,” adds Saraswathi.

On Instagram @tejasartcraft Priced between Rs 250 and Rs 1200 Toys priced from Rs 200

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp