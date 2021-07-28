Have a sustainable celebration

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This Onam, if you are considering taking the eco-friendly route, Thiruvananthapuram-based art and craft shop Tejas has the line of sustainable jewellery and accessories tailor-made for you from upcycled leftover fabric and threads. The new collection titled ‘Thread magic’ includes neckpieces, earrings and necklaces made using various knotting techniques like crochet and macramé.

The brainchild of the shop’s founder-owner and entrepreneur Saraswathi Vasudevan, the jewellery is made by her six-member team of artisans who belong to various age groups. The new accessory collections are affordable and skin-friendly.

According to Saraswathi, the lockdown invited a lot of creative inputs from her team of artists who consider it a hobby. “We overcame the lockdown blues by bringing out the creative juices. The idea of thread jewellery adds to the sustainable culture that is trending in fashion as well as decor. It will also be a relief for those who suffer from metal allergy as the threads we use are of premium quality and rash-free, and is ideal even for kids,” Saraswathi says.

Braided lotus choker, macramé charms choker, anklets, ethnic kolhapuri necklaces, crocheted chain necklace with the silver locket, crochet bali earrings and multiple coloured threaded bead necklaces are the highlights of their collection. Apart from the jewellery, the entrepreneur has also showcased a collection of amigurumi toys. These are stuffed soft toys made through crochet knitting. “Many millennial mothers are worried about kids’ toys being safe for baby skin and being washable. This is also part of the ongoing sustainable lifestyle trend,” adds Saraswathi.

Her amigurumi toys are between 5 to 12 inches long and include unicorns, bunnies, dinosaurs, elephants, and superheroes. “It is a very time-consuming and complex process to complete these patterns using crochet. The finger puppets of jungle and safari animals are also popular among new age parents,” she adds. The collections will be made available from August 1 following Covid regulations at their shop in Chalakuzhy Road, Thiruvananthapuram. “This is also a gesture to support and inspire other artisans like us to overcome this pandemic,” adds Saraswathi.

On Instagram @tejasartcraft Priced between Rs 250 and Rs 1200 Toys priced from Rs 200