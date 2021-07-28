KSUM invites applications for exhibition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for a virtual exhibition featuring products from students and faculty members of the state’s IEDCs (innovation and entrepreneurship centres). Applications should be send on or before August 10.

There is no limit to the number of productions from an institution, the ‘Innovation Unlocked Student Virtual Exhibition’ also considers products from teachers, organisers said. An applicant can have more than one company and each company can have more than one product.

Apply at: iedc.startupmission.in/events-activities/student-virtual-exhibition