KSIDC violated norms to award tender in biomining project: Ex-mayor

He alleged that the government has shown favouritism to Zonta Infra Tech, which is owned by the daughter of a prominent CPM leader.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging corruption by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in the tendering of projects to establish modern waste treatment plants and the scientific management of legacy waste in eight districts, former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany demanded a comprehensive probe into the deal here on Wednesday. Chammany alleged that the KSIDC violated guidelines to award the contract for establishing the plant and managing legacy waste in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kollam corporations to Zonta Infra Tech Pvt Ltd. 

While a company is required to have experience in implementing biomining projects to the tune of at least Rs 10 crore to participate in the tender, Zonta only has experience with capping projects. The firm had initially produced  a certificate issued by the Tirunelveli municipal commissioner, which said it had implemented capping works worth Rs 8.5 crore and was awarded an operation and maintenance contract for Rs 95 lakh. As no company qualified in the first tender held in March 2020, the project was re-tendered on June 2020. In the second tender, Zonta produced a certificate issued by the Tirunelveli corporation executive engineer, which said the company has executed projects worth Rs 10.30 crore.

Chammany said the bidder who came second in the tender had quoted Rs 33 crore for the project, and also had experience in implementing biomining projects in major cities and the Indian Army. He alleged that the government has shown favouritism to Zonta Infra Tech, which is owned by the daughter of a prominent CPM leader.

“The garbage that has accumulated in Brahmapuram over the years poses a hazard to the ecosystem. The previous governing council attempted, but failed to settle the problem. The government then interfered in the matter, entrusting the KSIDC with initiating a tender procedure. We are putting every effort to treat the tonnes of legacy waste as soon as possible,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

