STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Revisiting past worlds

Sanskrit movie Taya by professor Prabha throws light on the oppressive Namboothiri system that targeted women and their freedom to live

Published: 29th July 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Remember Thathri Kutty? The Namboothiri woman ushered a revolution within her conservative community. Also known as Savithri, Thathri Kutty and her Smartha Vicharam (trial of chastity, or an inquiry into the conduct of a Namboothiri lady) was the beginning of the dismantling of the long-standing system of oppression of women. Taya, a feature film made by G Prabha sheds new light on the life of Thathri Kutty and retells the story from a different perspective. Taya questions the misogynist system which was prevalent in the Namboothiri community and discusses the social theme at length through two characters- Arya and Thathri. 

Taya is a Sanskrit word that means ‘By Her’. The film revolves around Smartha Vicharam. The film, gives another dimension to the familiar tale of Savithri. Arya Antharjenam, the second character is a 20-year-old who gets married off to a 78-year-old man. In the film, Savithri speaks for Arya and thereby avenges the injustice she is subjected to. 

“In the movie, Thathri is seen waging a lone war, her fight against oppression women faced. I have given a fresh perspective to Thathri’s tale as an advocate of Arya’s case. She vociferously and cleverly stands her ground and takes down men in the Smartha Vicharam,” says Prabha. 

This is Prabha’s second film. The first being ‘Ishti’, yet another narrative that is acutely critical of the Namboothiri system. Ishti was also shot in Sanskrit. A Sanskrit professor, Prabha wants to bring the language to the forefront. “Sanskrit is often dismissed due to its religious colouring. Not many films are made in the language. It is considered a classical language incapable of delivering social and contemporary debates. Such perceptions eventually lead to it becoming obsolete. As a professor, I have to change that misconception,” says Prabha. 

The movie will be released in August on OTT platforms. The film will also be screened at festivals. Prabha wrote the story, dialogues and script and directed the movie. The cast includes Anumol and Nedumudi Venu among others. The movie is being produced under Sree Gokulam Movie. B Lenin is the editor and Sunny Joseph has wielded the camera. The music is by Biju Paulose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp