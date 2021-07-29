Revisiting past worlds

Aathira Haridas By

KOCHI: Remember Thathri Kutty? The Namboothiri woman ushered a revolution within her conservative community. Also known as Savithri, Thathri Kutty and her Smartha Vicharam (trial of chastity, or an inquiry into the conduct of a Namboothiri lady) was the beginning of the dismantling of the long-standing system of oppression of women. Taya, a feature film made by G Prabha sheds new light on the life of Thathri Kutty and retells the story from a different perspective. Taya questions the misogynist system which was prevalent in the Namboothiri community and discusses the social theme at length through two characters- Arya and Thathri.

Taya is a Sanskrit word that means ‘By Her’. The film revolves around Smartha Vicharam. The film, gives another dimension to the familiar tale of Savithri. Arya Antharjenam, the second character is a 20-year-old who gets married off to a 78-year-old man. In the film, Savithri speaks for Arya and thereby avenges the injustice she is subjected to.

“In the movie, Thathri is seen waging a lone war, her fight against oppression women faced. I have given a fresh perspective to Thathri’s tale as an advocate of Arya’s case. She vociferously and cleverly stands her ground and takes down men in the Smartha Vicharam,” says Prabha.

This is Prabha’s second film. The first being ‘Ishti’, yet another narrative that is acutely critical of the Namboothiri system. Ishti was also shot in Sanskrit. A Sanskrit professor, Prabha wants to bring the language to the forefront. “Sanskrit is often dismissed due to its religious colouring. Not many films are made in the language. It is considered a classical language incapable of delivering social and contemporary debates. Such perceptions eventually lead to it becoming obsolete. As a professor, I have to change that misconception,” says Prabha.

The movie will be released in August on OTT platforms. The film will also be screened at festivals. Prabha wrote the story, dialogues and script and directed the movie. The cast includes Anumol and Nedumudi Venu among others. The movie is being produced under Sree Gokulam Movie. B Lenin is the editor and Sunny Joseph has wielded the camera. The music is by Biju Paulose.