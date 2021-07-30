STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bringing artists up to speed

The post-pandemic digital boom is visible in every industry and marketplace. In art, however, it has manifested as Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT. TNIE finds out more from Malayali artists.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NFT being an emerging platform,especially one that thrives on technological sanctity, bringing a whole community of artists on board is not easy. Anantha Krishnan Nadamel, a 23-year-old self-taught digital artist and designer, took it up as a personal responsibility to educate and mobilise more artists to showcase their art and created the community NFT Malayali, which holds extensive sessions on Clubhouse and other social media platforms about monetising art digitally. His co-founder, Texas-based NFT artist Melvin Thambi extensively sells on the creative platform Foundation.

Nadamel started his NFT tenure in March after hearing about it from a friend. He entered the selling space on Twitter and made four sales in two days on International platforms. So far, he has made around 25 sales worth approximately H20 lakhs, the most number any Indian NFT artist can claim. “The best part is, even after I sell an artwork, for every secondary sale made, I receive a certain amount as royalty,” he says. But after having sold so many pieces, he admits to having reached a level of saturation. “NFT in artworks similar to any other industry  — there is a strong demand and supply concept. Once you have hit a ceiling in terms of your brand as an artist, you have to wait for demand to grow organically,” says Nadamel, who is a multi-disciplinary creator specialising in 3D artworks.

“Most collectors are not very aware of what to buy at this point. They collect and resell in secondary markets based on a whim. Coming from a fine arts background, I am attracted more to a certain kind of aesthetic, while someone else might love 3D. I have sold four artworks and bought 14 so far. Through our NFT Malayali community, we are trying to get more people equipped to understand and deal on the platform,” says Melvin. The duo believes NFT’s current state to be similar to that of the Internet’s reputation in the 90s. “Nobody knew it is going to be this huge. Likewise, what we see now in crypto art is the beginning of something huge, and this is the right time to invest,” says Melvin.

By conducting active sessions on Twitter, Clubhouse and Discord, the duo is now helping many local artists digest the technology and know-how of presenting themselves as NFT artists. The venture that started with less than 10 members a couple of months ago, now has around 600 artists under its fold. Adeeb Abdul Salam, a blockchain expert offers the community necessary tech support while Shaarif Nazir is the moderator and host. Mahesh Krishnan is the content creation expert for NFT Malayali.

@nftmalayalai on Instagram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp