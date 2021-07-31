STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘20 Beats’ for emerging rappers

Rapper Sanju Jaison’s 20 Beats offers a collection of 20 varied beat progressions

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: To help aspiring rap artists, Sanju Jaison aka San Jaimt who is famous for his songs in films like ABCD, Koothara and Mr. Fraud has come up with a new music project titled ‘20 Beats’, a collection of 20 beat progressions in various moods. The Kottayam native, now settled in Dubai, has released free beats on YouTube and aims to encourage Malayalam rappers and boost the hip-hop culture in the state. 

“For a new artist, purchasing a unique, new beat to rap over might be hard. If you download a random beat off the internet, there might be copyright issues of beats. They might have to find a producer, which is not affordable for everyone. With 20 Beats, I hope this problem will be resolved, and more rap artists can put out their material. All the progressions have different moods and tempos, so the artist can choose the kind of aesthetic they want to set,” he says.

He produced 20 Beats over the last two months. The lockdown was creative and productive for him, like many other rappers. Sanju was working on a new album Ulka, where he collaborated with Malayalam rappers Thirumali and Rzee Purplehaze. “I am looking forward to releasing Ulka, my third album with five tracks. Ulka has a strong message for those who feel like they don’t get enough support to follow their dreams. It sends out a ray of hope, that with hard work, everything will be possible. The first song ‘scene’  featuring rapper Rzee Purplehaze was already released earlier,” he says.

“With Thirumali, I have done the track ‘Ottayal Pattalam’ for the album. Thirumali is an energetic artist. I told him about the concept and in a day, he came back with power-packed verses,” says Sanju. Adding that the best days for hip-hop artists are yet to come, Sanju says it is his ultimate goal to promote self-expression among emerging artists. “I want to talk more about social issues through my rap songs. Hip-hop is growing slowly in the country. But I believe that there is nothing wrong in dreaming and aiming high,” he says.YouTube: San Jaimt 
 

