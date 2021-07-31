No of MSMEs in Kerala doubled in five years: Secy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state has more than doubled in the last five years,” said APM Mohammad Haneesh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries.

He added the main advantage of the sector is that MSMEs have been given the freedom to market their products. He was inaugurating the MSME workshop series organised by the Kerala Management Association. G S Prakash, Joint Director of MSME Development Institute, said anyone wishing to start an MSME project can register online for free through Udyam Registration before December 31.