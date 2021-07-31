Twenty20’s plea seeking police security rejected by Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has rejected the petitions filed by presidents of three grama panchayats ruled by the Kitex group-backed Twenty20, seeking police protection for them and members of the panchayat committees and standing committees.

The petitioners — Deena Deepak, M V Nithamol and Bincy Baiju, presidents of Aikkaranad, Kunnathunadu and Mazhuvannoor panchayats, respectively — submitted they were not able to conduct any meeting peacefully because of the threats from the opposition and its henchmen.

Members of the opposition, the respondents, submitted the court may not pass an order for protection indefinitely when there is no problem at all. The court made it clear that opposition members are free to agitate against any policy decisions without creating any law and order problem and without obstructing the panchayat committee meetings.

