A world in her head: This 12-year-old's debut novel ‘Inside the Mushroom’ is all about magic, mystery and friendship

Jia's expedition in writing began during the 'Corona holidays', last yeaṛ. Out of utter boredom, she started to pen down her thoughts on her iPad that her parents gifted for online classes.

Published: 01st June 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jia says the Excellent Eight series will consist of eight books with the same characters.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Excellent eight is out on an adventure to save the beautiful Dierland. Will the group of friends be able to liberate the magical creatures and their land from the evil powers? Well, the answer to this can be found in 12-year-old Jia Ann Mathew’s first novel, ‘Inside the Mushroom’. 

Jia’s expedition in writing began during the ‘Corona holidays’, last yeaṛ. Out of utter boredom, she started to pen down her thoughts on her iPad that her parents gifted for online classes. “While my parents are off to work, I used to spend the entire day inside my head creating characters and plots,” says Jia. 

Jia says the Excellent Eight series will consist of eight books with the same characters. “Out of eight, I was able to write four last year. Inside the Mushroom seemed more exciting to my parents and I, that’s why we decided to drop this one first,” said Jia. 

Inspiration to write a mystery/fiction story came quite easily for Jia, as she is smitten by the works of JK Rowling, Enid Blyton, Carolyn Keene, and many more. Though Jia kept her work away from her parents and sister, she shared her ideas and had thoughtful conversations with her dearest friend, ‘Greeno’ the plastic green ball. 

Inside the Mushroom is all about magic, mystery, and friendship. The youngster’s creation is not just limited to kids collection, it can be equally enjoyed by the adults as well. The book also highlights the act of kindness and how it can open many doors.

The book was launched on March 14th by Rev Father Bobby Jose Kattikad at Capuchin Mess in Cochin. Soon after the release, Fr. Justine Kaipranbadan, Vice-Chancellor, Major Archbishop House, Ernakulam launched the website www.jiaannmathew.com and blog jiology.

