CMFRI distributes food kits to transgenders in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Recreation Club of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) distributed food kits including vegetables to the members of the transgender community in the city on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CMFRI had helped Athidhi Achuth to open a fish stall making her the first transgender entrepreneur in the fisheries sector in the country.

Athidhi helped CMFRI to identify the members of the community who were struggling to survive due to loss of job and disruption of livelihood.

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan distributed the kits having 27 food items to the transgender members. He said that the institute will empower the community by encouraging them to become small-scale entrepreneurs in cage fish farming.