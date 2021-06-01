STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM inaugurates 500-bed CSLTC at Adlux Convention Centre

Asserting that it is a challenging time for everyone, Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned that the government has initiated various strategies to check the second wave of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the CSLTC at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, set up by CII.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday virtually inaugurated the fully equipped 500-bed Covid Second-Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC) at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly here, which was set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)  with the support of district administration.
Having separate wards for male and female patients, the centre is fully equipped to cater to the requirement of Covid patients and has oxygen concentrators, defibrillator, X-ray GE, multipara monitor, beds and other essentials.

CII has invested Rs 2.2 crore on the procurement of medical equipment and infrastructure for the project. This has been made possible with financial support of 10 organisations, including Infosys Foundation, US Technology International, IBS Software, Muthoot Fincorp, Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd and ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd. The chief minister said in his inaugural address that the centre will help provide better medical care to critical Covid patients.

Asserting that it is a challenging time for everyone, Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned that the government has initiated various strategies to check the second wave of Covid-19. He thanked the CII for this timely initiative and for coming forward to support the government in this hour of crisis.

Suhas S, District Collector, mentioned the various Covid relief initiatives undertaken by the district administration.

CII has taken up two more projects --addressing the critical need for oxygen by setting up a centralised oxygen supply system in 22 government hospitals across nine districts. The project will ensure the availability of around 1,150 oxygen beds. CII has invested Rs 1.34 cr on this project with the financial support of 15 organisations  and -- Converting two wards of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College into fully equipped medical ICU wards with 200 beds. 

This will reduce the strain on the existing infrastructure and help cater to the needs of more Covid patients. The CII has invested Rs 2.8 cr on this project with financial support from its members.  Benny Behanan, MP from Chalakkudy,  Collector S Suhas and others attended.

