Zerol Gargle bags product grant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based startup Bodina Naturals Private Limited bagged the 19th ideas day and landed a productisation grant for their idea ‘Zerol Gargle’. The startup by Boby Kizhakkethara specialises in the extraction and processing of essential oils, arachidonic acid and omega 3 fatty acids from marine and terrestrial plants.

Its latest product, a herbal gargle made from seaweed extract, claims to help the country in its fight against Covid. “This is India’s first seaweed-based herbal gargle and we have named it Zerol Gargle.

The product has been developed in association with Indian Council for Agricultural Research — Central Institute For Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT),” said Boby.