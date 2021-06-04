10 days on, Kochi’s autorickshaw ambulance service yet to pick up

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is free, accessible and has the equipment required to help Covid patients. But the autorickshaw ambulance service launched in the city nearly 10 days ago is yet to catch the attention of people. So far, only a few people have used the service, according to information accessed from the ‘Covid war room’ at the Ernakulam Town Hall.

The Kochi corporation’s project, titled AUSA, was billed as the ‘need of the hour’ as the ambulance services in hospitals were stretched to the limit because of rising Covid cases. The autorickshaw ambulance, in addition to transporting patients to hospitals, also ensures the supply of medicines, oximeters and thermometers en route. It also facilitates the movement of medical staff to patients’ houses.

The corporation has associated with the Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society and the German Agency for International Cooperation to set up a war room at the Town Hall to coordinate the ‘auto’ ambulance service.

“So far we have received less than five calls from Covid patients for the autorickshaw ambulance service,” a war room source told TNIE.Given the situation, officials said they are arranging the autorickshaw ambulance to transport Covid patients to CFLTCs and also to their homes.“At the moment, only word-of-mouth publicity is working, with those who have already used the service spreading the word to others,” said the official.

According to the drivers, a lack of awareness on the project among the people has resulted in the low number of calls.“Though the project has been rolled out in almost all the divisions, some councillors too are unaware of it. Those who have used the service are pleased with the corporation and the agencies working with the local body. It will take time to pick up,” said a driver, who is doing voluntary service with the project.

Under the initiative, eight fully-equipped autorickshaws were deployed in eight zones (Kochi 1 & 2, Palluruthy, Central, Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Pachalam) for round-the-clock services. As they will be operating in two shifts, a total of 16 drivers have been trained. They were provided with safety kits and necessary medical equipment including a portable oxygen cabin, pulse oximeter and infrared thermometer.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the project was launched with the intention of helping Covid patients.

“When the project was launched, each division had over 100 Covid cases. Now, the number of cases has come down. There are also reports about the possibility of a third wave in the state. But people won’t have to worry given the facilities set up by the corporation. We have enough hospital beds in the city and are prepared to deal with any kind of crisis,” he said. Those requiring the autorickshaw ambulance service can contact the Covid war room on the phone numbers 9495728416 and 9495728516.