Call to add Maradu in CRZ-II 

As per the new CRZ classification draft, the municipality is an island in CRZ - III, he said.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flats

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the proposed amendment in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) in Ernakulam, Maradu municipality has requested the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority to consider the entire area as an island under CRZ - II zone. This is to avoid further controversies regarding ongoing constructions. 

A resolution recently passed by the council also requested the agency to reconsider the classification of the municipality, as four apartments were demolished in the area in 2020 for violating CRZ norms. “Maradu residents have suffered a lot due to CRZ norms over the years. Currently, the municipality falls under CRZ-II. With many construction projects underway here, change in norms might affect many more families,” says Antony Ashanparambil, chairman, Maradu municipality.

As per the new CRZ classification draft, the municipality is an island in CRZ - III, he said. “If the draft is approved by the officials, construction activities will be permitted only 20 meters from High Tide Level. If the municipality is added under CRZ II, we will be able to continue works,” he added. 

The council has also requested the agency to visit the mangroves in the municipality. “Though construction on property closer to river banks is possible now, many residents who have mangroves their property may face difficulties in future. Once the agency members inspect the area, they will get an overall idea of our demand,” he said.

Along with the resolution passed by the municipality, Tripunithura MLA K Babu has also sought the intervention of the state government through a submission made at the state assembly on Wednesday. 
In 2020, four apartment complexes in Maradu — Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram, H2O Holy Faith and Jains Coral Cove — were demolished following a Supreme Court judgment regarding violation of 
CRZ norms. 

NEW NORMS
Coastal Village such as Kuzhuppilly, Pallipuram, Kuzhupilly, Njarakkal, Elankunnappuzha are classified into CRZ III A based on the guideline of CZMP preparation as per reformed CRZ Notification 2019

